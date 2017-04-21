BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal