BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 P2p Financial Information Service Co Ltd
* Says it is fined and reprimanded by securities regulator due to violation of regulations
* Says securities regulator punishes and bars its chairman Xian Yan from entering the securities market for life due to violation of regulations
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2mbWgvu
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.