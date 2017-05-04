BRIEF-Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says it is suspended from selling financial products by securities regulator due to violations
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018