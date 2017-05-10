BRIEF-IMF Bentham says it will cease funding of shareholder class action against Spotless Group
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
May 10 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator agrees to halt review of its share private placement proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r0ERZe
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017