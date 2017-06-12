BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 12 Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* Regulus announces pipeline updates and advancements
* Regulus -plans to discontinue clinical development of rg-101 upon completion of one remaining clinical study, which is expected to occur in july 2017
* Regulus therapeutics inc says initiation of phase ii clinical programs for rg-012 for treatment of alport syndrome is on track as planned
* Regulus therapeutics inc says data from renal biopsy study is anticipated by year-end and interim data from hera is anticipated mid-2018
* Regulus -evaluation of clinical data led to identification of a bilirubin transport mechanism as likely cause for cases of hyperbilirubinemia in rg-101 program
* Regulus therapeutics inc says ind for rgls4326 is on track for filing by year end 2017
* Regulus - astrazeneca informed co that it intends to terminate clinical development program for azd4076 for treatment of nash in type 2 diabetes/pre-diabetes
* Regulus -under agreement, astrazeneca's rights with respect to azd4076(rg-125) will revert to regulus when termination becomes effective in twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
