March 7 Rei Agro Ltd

* Says NCLT, Kolkata has ordered initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process

* Says power of the board of directors stand suspended and such powers will be vested with Anil Agarwal

* Says Anial Agarwal appointed as interim resolution professional to carry out all compliances

* Says application for corporate insolvency resolution process is accepted