WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:
* FY net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 15.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 161.1 million euros versus 156.9 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of about 0.035 euro per share scrip or in cash Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.