BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Reitmans Canada Ltd -
* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces year-end results
* Sales for three months ended January 28, 2017 were $248.4 million as compared with $242.2 million for three months ended January 30, 2016
* Qtrly same store sales increased 7.9%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results