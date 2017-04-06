BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
April 7 Reject Shop Ltd
* Company expects to report a net operating loss in second half of year of at least $5 million
* Challenging retail trading conditions continued, with all states experiencing negative comparable store growth in q3
* Given fall in projected earnings per share, and working capital requirements, company is unlikely to declare a final dividend.
* Company is unlikely to declare a final dividend
* Despite below expectation sales performance, company has been actively managing its inventory position through half.
* Underlying customer numbers continue to be below same time as last year, resulting in negative underlying comparable sales of about 4% for half year to date
* Sees full year net profit about $12.5 million
* Promotional activity has not generated incremental foot traffic required to grow comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.