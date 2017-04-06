April 7 Reject Shop Ltd

* Company expects to report a net operating loss in second half of year of at least $5 million

* Challenging retail trading conditions continued, with all states experiencing negative comparable store growth in q3

* Given fall in projected earnings per share, and working capital requirements, company is unlikely to declare a final dividend.

* Despite below expectation sales performance, company has been actively managing its inventory position through half.

* Underlying customer numbers continue to be below same time as last year, resulting in negative underlying comparable sales of about 4% for half year to date

* Sees full year net profit about $12.5 million

* Promotional activity has not generated incremental foot traffic required to grow comparable sales