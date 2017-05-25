Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
May 25 Relentless Resources Ltd
* Relentless announces financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Averaged 272 BOED (58 PCT oil and liquids) in Q1 2017, up 17 pct from same period last year, and up 42 pct from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.