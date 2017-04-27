British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Relentless Resources Ltd
* RELENTLESS ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS AND FILING OF RESERVES DISCLOSURE
* RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION OF OIL AND NGLS 96 BBL/D VERSUS 125 BBL/D
* RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD QTRLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES $606,421, DOWN 1 PERCENT
* QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION OF NATURAL GAS 581 MCF/D VERSUS 600 MCF/D
* RELENTLESS RESOURCES - FIFTY BOE/D IS CURRENTLY SHUT IN AS A RESULT OF A THIRD PARTY COMPRESSOR OUTAGE , ANTICIPATED TO RETURN TO PRODUCTION IN Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.