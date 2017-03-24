US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Reliance Capital Ltd:
* Says Reliance Capital completes transfer of its commercial finance division into separate wholly owned subsidiary
* Transfer aligns Reliance Commercial Finance with corporate structure where operating businesses are fully or majority owned units of co
* Says transfer to be effective from April 1, 2016
* Reliance Capital to become a core investment company post this demerger Source text: bit.ly/2nYmkeJ Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)