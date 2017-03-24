March 24 Reliance Capital Ltd:

* Says Reliance Capital completes transfer of its commercial finance division into separate wholly owned subsidiary

* Transfer aligns Reliance Commercial Finance with corporate structure where operating businesses are fully or majority owned units of co

* Says transfer to be effective from April 1, 2016

* Reliance Capital to become a core investment company post this demerger