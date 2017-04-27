BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Reliance Capital Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 4.17 billion rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 50.33 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 4.15 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 28.07 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 10.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17