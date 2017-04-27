April 27 Reliance Capital Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 4.17 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 50.33 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 4.15 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 28.07 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 10.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: