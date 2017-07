July 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd

* Says Nippon Life Insurance Of Japan completes acquisition of 49% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM)

* Says Reliance Capital to book capital gains in Q3 ending september 30, 2017

* Says receives INR 3.78 billion (US$ 59 million) on completion of transaction