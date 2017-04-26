US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
April 26 Reliance Capital:
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
* 49 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance to be allotted free of cost to nearly 1 million shareholders of Reliance Capital
* Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance Ltd
* Reliance Home Finance on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges
* Company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multifold in the next 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
