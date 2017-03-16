March 16 Reliance Capital Ltd:

* Says Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business

* Reliance General Insurance board approves transfer of existing retail health insurance business into separate 100% owned subsidiary of co

* Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Asset Management already have 49% stake from Nippon Life Insurance

* Says appoints Ravi Vishwanath as proposed CEO of the new company

* Reliance Health Insurance Ltd., the proposed new co for health insurance business, will be unit of Reliance Capital