Sri Lanka cenbank keeps rates unchanged, as expected
COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Friday, as expected, and said its current monetary policy stance is appropriate.
June 7 Reliance Communications Ltd:
* Says co commenting on credit rating actions by Moody's and Fitch on Tuesday, 6 June 2017
* Disagree with recent rating actions by both agencies; believe that rating actions do not reflect servicing track record of co
* Says the ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to 6.5 pct USD bonds maturing in November 2020
* Says bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date
* Rating agencies not given credit to advanced stage of corporate deals which are expected to deleverage balance sheet by about $4 billion within few months
* Says bonds concerned constitute about 4 pct of the total debt of the company
* Says appears recent positive development of standstill period agreed by lenders been viewed negatively by rating agencies on certain technical grounds
* May also be noted that in 2012, co had redeemed FCCBs aggregating $1 bln on specified due date on maturity, at full redemption value Source text: (bit.ly/2rKNdoF) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Friday, as expected, and said its current monetary policy stance is appropriate.
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady