US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 20 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Reliance communications receives competition commission approval for proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel
* Says post closing, the company and the present shareholders of aircel limited will hold 50% each in Aircel Limited Source text - (bit.ly/2ncrshr) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)