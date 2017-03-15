US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Says Reliance Communications receives stock exchange and SEBI approvals for proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel Ltd
* Says post closing, the company and the present shareholders of AIRCEL LIMITED will hold 50% each in Aircel Limited.
* Says files application with National Company Law Tribunal for approval of proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel Source text: bit.ly/2nD5Do6 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)