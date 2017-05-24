BRIEF-Sphere Global Services appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
May 24 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Says half yearly interest payment on 6.5% senior secured notes issued by co paid on time and on due date on 8 may
* Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21