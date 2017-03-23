March 23 Reliance Communications Ltd

* CCI approves proposed sale of tower division of reliance infratel limited to brookfield infrastructure group

* Rapid Holdings 2 Pte. Ltd., a co which is a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group will acquire 100% of Towercom Infra

* Says post closing, the company will receive ‘B’ class non-voting shares in towerco Source text - (bit.ly/2npNYTP) Further company coverage: