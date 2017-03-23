US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Reliance Communications Ltd
* CCI approves proposed sale of tower division of reliance infratel limited to brookfield infrastructure group
* Rapid Holdings 2 Pte. Ltd., a co which is a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group will acquire 100% of Towercom Infra
* Says post closing, the company will receive ‘B’ class non-voting shares in towerco Source text - (bit.ly/2npNYTP) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)