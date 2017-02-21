BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Reliance Communications clarifies on news item, "Tata Tele in early talks to join RCom Aircel MTS combine".
* Says as on date, no such talks have occurred Source text: (bit.ly/2lh1FDd) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago