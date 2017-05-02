May 2 Reliance Communications Ltd

* Reliance Infratel gets its shareholders' approval with 98% majority for demerger of tower business to Brookfield Infrastructure Group

* Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of INR 110 billion (US$ 1.7 billion)

* Combination of RCom's wireless business with Aircel and monetisation of towers business to together cut co's debt by nearly 70%

* Says RCom to also get ‘B’ class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business

* Says co’s telecom towers demerged into TIPL will be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure

* RCom and Reliance Jio to continue as long term tenants of the TIPL along with other existing third party telecom operators.