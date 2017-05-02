BRIEF-Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India seeks members' nod for bonus share issue
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio
May 2 Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
* Says door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loans stands extended to 18 years
* Says RInfra through its subsidiary has increased its shareholding in RDEL to nearly 31%
* Says RDEL's existing debt of about INR 6.50 billion will be converted into shares at INR 59.35 per share
* March quarter net profit 81.4 million rupees versus loss 165.1 million rupees year ago