US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd :
* Says members approved issue of equity shares aggregating upto 5.95 billion rupees to CDR lenders
* Says members approved issue of compulsorily redeemable preference shares aggregating upto 23 billion rupees
* Says members approved issue of secured non convertible debentures aggregating upto 2.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2nMTPAn Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)