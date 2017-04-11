BRIEF-India's Hind Rectifiers posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago
April 11 Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
* March quarter net loss 1.40 billion rupees versus profit 1.02 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 2.51 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago
* Says revalidation and approval of rights issue of inr 12 billion Source text: bit.ly/2on0kfP Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus profit 11.2 million rupees year ago