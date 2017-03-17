March 17 Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd :

* Clarifies on news item "Reliance Defence expresses interest in buying 'agreed assests' of ABG Shipyard"

* Co denies it has any interest in buying 'agreed assets' in ABG Shipyard

* Preliminary expression of interest on select assets of ABG Shipyard was made by Reliance Infra Source text: bit.ly/2nfDmHM Further company coverage: