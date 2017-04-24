BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 24 Reliance Industries Ltd
* March quarter consol PAT 80.53 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 80.10 billion rupees
* March quarter profit 81.51 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share
* March quarter revenue from operations 745.98 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 72.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 541.89 billion rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 928.89 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 72.20 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 639.54 billion rupees
The alert on consol profit was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17