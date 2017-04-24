April 24 Reliance Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol PAT 80.53 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 80.10 billion rupees

* March quarter profit 81.51 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share

* March quarter revenue from operations 745.98 billion rupees

* Profit in March quarter last year was 72.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 541.89 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 928.89 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 72.20 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 639.54 billion rupees

* The alert on consol profit was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange. Source text: (bit.ly/2omEjzj) (bit.ly/2q6rSEe) Further company coverage: