BRIEF-Reliance Industries says govt’s demand notice on Panna Mukta & Tapti oil fields is "premature"

July 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Notified by India government of its computation of purported share of GoI's profit petroleum and royalty alleged to be payable by contractor

* Says ‍"government's demand notice is premature"​

* Says ‍arbitration tribunal is yet to schedule timeline for quantification phase​

* Says RIL has already responded to government's demand notice appropriately

* Says before process of quantification can commence certain outstanding issues will have to be resolved​

* Says RIL has already challenged partial award before English courts and matters are, as such, sub judice

* Says co been notified by India govt as part of contractor for Panna Mukta and Tapti Production sharing contracts

