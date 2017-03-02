US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 2 Reliance Industries Ltd:
* Says entities forming part of co's promoter group to acquire up to 1.19 billion equity shares of co
* Says proposed inter se transfers will not result in any change in promoter group shareholding in RIL Source text: bit.ly/2lw2QeR Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)