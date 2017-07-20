FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:54 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries says shale gas business maintains cautious approach to resuming development

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says currently 8 wells in D1D3 and 3 wells in MA is under production at KG-D6 field

* RIL’s polymer production was down by 15% y-o-y to 0.98 MMT on account of planned shutdowns at Hazira and Nagothane

* Co, BP expect to submit field development plan for MJ and Satellite Cluster Field for Management Committee approval by end of 2017

* Shale gas business continues to maintain a cautious approach to resuming development

* Q1 revenue from petrochemicals segment increased due to increase in prices of PP, PVC, PTA and polyester

* Says outstanding debt as on 30th June 2017 was 2.01 trln rupees compared to 1.97 trln rupees as on 31st March 2017

* Cash and cash equivalents as on 30th June 2017 were at 721.07 bln rupees compared to 772.26 bln rupees as on 31st March 2017 Further company coverage:

