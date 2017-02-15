BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Feb 15 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Says Reliance Defence and Strata Manufacturing, UAE sign MoU
* Says STRATA to explore new opportunities for global collaboration on aerospace manufacturing
* Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park is being considered by Reliance Defence limited for a new facility
* Says Reliance to enter aircraft composites market; opportunities to tap indian offset frameworks Source text: bit.ly/2kJ6Fh3 Further company coverage:
