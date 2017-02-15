Feb 15 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says Reliance Defence and Strata Manufacturing, UAE sign MoU

* Says STRATA to explore new opportunities for global collaboration on aerospace manufacturing

* Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park is being considered by Reliance Defence limited for a new facility

* Says Reliance to enter aircraft composites market; opportunities to tap indian offset frameworks