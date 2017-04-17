April 17 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says Reliance Defence ties up with korean major for smart sensors/munition

* Says strategic partnership agreement with South Korean defence major LIG Nex1

* Says two companies will explore opportunities in indentified range of defence products required by the Indian armed forces

* Says strategic partnership to include radar, sensors & missiles for indian market, with multi billion addressable opportunities

* Two cos identified air defence & surveillance radar that can be manufactured in India, as potential area of co-operation

* Source text: bit.ly/2pHphQK Further company coverage: