US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Says Reliance Defence ties up with korean major for smart sensors/munition
* Says strategic partnership agreement with South Korean defence major LIG Nex1
* Says two companies will explore opportunities in indentified range of defence products required by the Indian armed forces
* Says strategic partnership to include radar, sensors & missiles for indian market, with multi billion addressable opportunities
* Two cos identified air defence & surveillance radar that can be manufactured in India, as potential area of co-operation
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)