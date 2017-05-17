May 17 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says subsidiary files section 9 petition in Delhi high court for urgent payment of arbitration award

* To use entire proceeds to repay its lenders comprising of psu and other banks

* Says has won arbitration award against DMRC amounting to INR 46.70 billion

* Says co expected to get 75% of the value of award, amounting to INR 35.00 billion