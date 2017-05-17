GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 17 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Says subsidiary files section 9 petition in Delhi high court for urgent payment of arbitration award
* To use entire proceeds to repay its lenders comprising of psu and other banks
* Says has won arbitration award against DMRC amounting to INR 46.70 billion
* Says co expected to get 75% of the value of award, amounting to INR 35.00 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2rqeV9J) Further company coverage:
