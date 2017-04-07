Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu
* Says receives letter of acceptance from NHAI
* Project to be completed in 24 months
* Says contract includes design and construction of the 65.96 km long highway
* Says other bidders for the project included L&T, IL&FS and Punj Lloyd Source text - (bit.ly/2p7MX0x) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)