April 7 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu

* Says receives letter of acceptance from NHAI

* Project to be completed in 24 months

* Says contract includes design and construction of the 65.96 km long highway

* Says other bidders for the project included L&T, IL&FS and Punj Lloyd