US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Says Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) incorporated
* Says Eric Trappier to be chairman and Anil Ambani co-chairman of DRAL
* Says joint venture company to be held 51% by Reliance and 49% by Dassault Aviation
* Says DRAL to lead execution of Rs 30,000 crore offsets for 36 aircraft program
* Says DRAL will be a key player in the execution of offset obligations
* Will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the IDDM program
* Says construction work for the greenfield facility will start in may 2017, and production by end-2017
* DRAL to execute programs in phases, with phase I resulting in generation of more than 700 direct jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs.
* Says DRAL has finalized the infrastructure requirements at dhirubhai aerospace park at Mihan, Nagpur Source text - (bit.ly/2lkuUG9) Further company coverage:
