Feb 16 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) incorporated

* Says Eric Trappier to be chairman and Anil Ambani co-chairman of DRAL

* Says joint venture company to be held 51% by Reliance and 49% by Dassault Aviation

* Says DRAL to lead execution of Rs 30,000 crore offsets for 36 aircraft program

* Says DRAL will be a key player in the execution of offset obligations

* Will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the IDDM program

* Says construction work for the greenfield facility will start in may 2017, and production by end-2017

* DRAL to execute programs in phases, with phase I resulting in generation of more than 700 direct jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs.

* Says DRAL has finalized the infrastructure requirements at dhirubhai aerospace park at Mihan, Nagpur