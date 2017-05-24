UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
May 24 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:
* Says Reliance InvIT fund receives final observation letter from SEBI for its proposed IPO
* Says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited is the investment manager to the InvIT
* Says proposed issue size is INR 25 billion with an option to retain oversubscription up to 25 pct of the issue size
* Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and UBS Securities are acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers
* Says SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are acting as book running lead managers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)