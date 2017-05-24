May 24 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* Says Reliance InvIT fund receives final observation letter from SEBI for its proposed IPO

* Says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited is the investment manager to the InvIT

* Says proposed issue size is INR 25 billion with an option to retain oversubscription up to 25 pct of the issue size

* Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and UBS Securities are acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers

* Says SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are acting as book running lead managers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: