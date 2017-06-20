UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 20 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
* Proposal envisages transfer of technology by original equipment manufacturers and indigenous manufacturing in India
* Cos will work together for ammunition field with projected requirement of INR 200 billion over next 10 years from Indian armed forces
* Reliance Defence Ammunition to also undertake joint development of next generation ammunition to meet future needs of Indian armed forces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)