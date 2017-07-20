FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Reliance Jio to raise 200 bln rupees via rights issue
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 20, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Reliance Jio to raise 200 bln rupees via rights issue

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd:

* Says has decided to make a rights issue of 4 billion - 9 pct non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares

* Says has decided to make a rights issue of non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares worth 200 billion rupees Source text: [Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 20, 2017, has decided to make a rights issue of 4 billion - 9% Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares ('OCPS') of Rs.10/- each for cash, at a premium of Rs. 40/- per OCPS, aggregating to Rs.20,000 crore. The amount subscribed/ paid on each OCPS shall be either redeemed at Rs. 50/- or converted into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at any time at the option of the Company, but not later than 10 years from the date of allotment of the OCPS.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.