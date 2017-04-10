April 10 Reliance Power Ltd

* Reliance Power Ltd says executes project agreements for phase - Iof 750 MW LNG based power project at Meghnaghat (Dhaka), Bangladesh

* Reliance Power Ltd says investment of nearly US$ 1 billion for phase-1 power project and LNG terminal

* Reliance Power Ltd says full LNG terminal capacity to be used by Petrobangla

* Reliance Power Ltd says also signed an MoU with Petrobangla to set up 500 MMSCFD LNG terminal at Kutubdia island, near Chittagong in Bangladesh

* Reliance Power Ltd says financing of project under considertion by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and consortium of lenders

* Reliance Power Ltd says project agreements exchanged in the presence of honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi