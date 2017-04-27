BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
* Reliance steel & aluminum co. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 sales rose 11.9 percent to $2.42 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "estimates tons sold will be flat to up 2% in q2 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2017"
* Reliance steel & aluminum co says "expects current demand levels to maintain with potential for slight improvement"
* Reliance steel & aluminum co says company estimates tons sold will be flat to up 2% in q2 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2017
* Reliance steel & aluminum co says "metal pricing experienced some downward pressure in beginning of q2"
* In q2 2017, "expects its average selling price will be flat to up 2% from q1 of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
