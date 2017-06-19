WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co announces updated guidance for the second quarter of 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Currently expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.30 to $1.40 for Q2 of 2017
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says increased uncertainty in regard to metals pricing has placed downward pressure on company's gross profit margin
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says continues to believe that it can sustain a reported LIFO gross profit margin within range of 27% to 29%
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co says due to challenging market conditions, momentum experienced for demand, pricing trends in Q1 did not accelerate as expected into Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.