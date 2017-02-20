WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Relief Therapeutics Holding AG:
* Has signed a term sheet securing 500,000 Swiss francs ($498,505) of financing by issuing new shares of its common stock. Proceeds are expected to be received in coming days
* Will take new cost cutting measures by reducing and optimizing certain elements of its fixed overhead structure
* Raffaele Petrone and Antonino Amato have resigned from board of directors
* In addition to resigning from his position on board of directors, Petrone has also resigned from his role as chief executive
* Gael Hedou, until now company's chief operating officer, will assume role of interim-CEO effective immediately
* Timothy Snyder has served notice that he will be relinquishing his duties as CFO as of August 31, 2017, but will ensure a smooth and seamless transition of company's finance function
* Under terms of this new round of financing, Gem Global Yield Fund Llc SCS ("GEM"), currently a major shareholder, will subscribe to 50 million new Relief shares at a price of 0.01 francs Source text: bit.ly/2kY3L8E Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.