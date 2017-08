Aug 1 (Reuters) - Relm Wireless Corp

* Relm Wireless Corp - for Q2 ended June 30, 2017, sales totaled about $10.8 million, compared with about $16.7 million for Q2 of 2016

* Relm Wireless Corp - net income for Q2 of 2017 totaled approximately $1.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share Source text: (bit.ly/2vkZP9S) Further company coverage: