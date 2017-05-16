BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 16 Remco Tourism Villages Construction
* Shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
* Says it sold property assets for 1.2 billion yuan ($175.81 million)