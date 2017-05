March 16 Remgro Ltd:

* Intrinsic net asset value per share decreased by 15.9 pct from R306.44 at June 30, 2016 to R257.79 at Dec. 31, 2016

* HY sales 14.511 billion rand versus 14.255 billion rand year ago

* HY basic HEPS 867.7 cents versus 689.4 cents year ago

* HY basic headline earnings per share, excluding once-off costs and option remeasurement 744.3 cents versus 713.8 cents year ago

* 2016 interim gross dividend of 194 cents (2015: 185 cents) per share