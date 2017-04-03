April 3 Remixpoint Inc

* Says 3,350 of its 8th series warrants were exercised into 335,000 shares, during the period from March 2 to March 29

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 202 yen per share, for 67.7 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gwp4pz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)