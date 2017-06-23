Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Renaissance Inc
* Says 2,500 units of its first series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock on June 23, at the price of 1,799 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hU4yCB
