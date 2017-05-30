BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:
May 30 Renaissance Oil Corp
* Renaissance oil corp reports Qtrly earnings per share c$0.00
* Renaissance reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue up 20 percent to C$5.532 million
* Renaissance oil corp qtrly total production 1,632 boe/d, up 1 percent from production in quarter ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines