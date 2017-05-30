May 30 Renaissance Oil Corp

* Renaissance oil corp reports Qtrly earnings per share c$0.00

* Renaissance reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue up 20 percent to C$5.532 million

* Renaissance oil corp qtrly total production 1,632 boe/d, up 1 percent from production in quarter ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: