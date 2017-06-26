Singapore to allow banks to enter non-financial e-commerce
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore's central bank will streamline regulatory requirements to allow banks to conduct or invest in non-financial e-commerce businesses, it said late on Tuesday.
June 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd-
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $300 million senior note offering by subsidiary
* Renaissancere Holdings - subsidiary agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2027
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - notes are guaranteed by renaissancere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth 1 million rupees